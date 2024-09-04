Cranswick (LON:CWK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,313.15

Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,313.15 ($56.71) and traded as high as GBX 4,815.60 ($63.32). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 4,760 ($62.59), with a volume of 53,944 shares traded.

CWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,921 ($64.71) to GBX 5,312 ($69.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.66) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,514.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,313.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,266.67, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Cranswick news, insider Adam Couch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,757 ($62.55), for a total transaction of £1,189,250 ($1,563,773.83). In other news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 8,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,519 ($59.42), for a total transaction of £370,422.43 ($487,077.49). Also, insider Adam Couch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,757 ($62.55), for a total value of £1,189,250 ($1,563,773.83). Insiders have sold 33,198 shares of company stock worth $155,971,803 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

