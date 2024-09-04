Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Sells 405 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $158.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.24 and its 200 day moving average is $165.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,565 shares of company stock valued at $27,043,340 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

