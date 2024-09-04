Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRLBF shares. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Cresco Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital upgraded Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRLBF

Cresco Labs Trading Up 5.0 %

CRLBF opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Cresco Labs has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $184.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.26 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 23.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cresco Labs will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.