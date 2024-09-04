Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 4,406 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,308.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186,198 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,498 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,988.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,996,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,203 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,537.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,561 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,217.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,528,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,857 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. StockNews.com lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 4.5 %

CMG opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.97. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

