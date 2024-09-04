Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 477 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $85.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $265.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.33. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.04%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

