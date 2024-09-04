Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,147 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,147 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.4% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 3.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 17.5% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 32.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of SAP by 1.2% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

NYSE SAP opened at $216.32 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $221.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.56.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

