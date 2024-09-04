Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,656 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL opened at $109.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $110.79. The firm has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Truist Financial upped their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.69.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

