Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,950 Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 288,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,684,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth $771,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 270,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth $8,973,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $2,427,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $104.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.43 and a 200 day moving average of $98.35. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $108.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

