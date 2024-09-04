Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK opened at $261.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.81 and a 12-month high of $313.92.

Insider Activity

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total value of $76,144.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,833 shares in the company, valued at $469,944.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,073 shares of company stock worth $273,720 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.14.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

