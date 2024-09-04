Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,311,000 after buying an additional 73,049 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 704,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,490,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,909,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 291,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 15,288 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average is $32.65. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $33.56.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

