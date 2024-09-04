Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 89.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 164.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $72.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.54.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

