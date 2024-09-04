Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $268,000 Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,149 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKL. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1,806.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.79. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.40 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

