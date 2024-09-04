Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 346,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 35,252 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $10.83. The company has a market cap of $411.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

(Free Report)

The Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (VGSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of sustainable real estate companies around the world that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by modified market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.