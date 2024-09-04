Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $296,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,628,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 488,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,644,000 after purchasing an additional 83,383 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Airbnb by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.97, for a total value of $88,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 210,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,158,634.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 612,907 shares of company stock valued at $91,473,471 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock opened at $114.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.74. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

