Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $356,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,612,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,217,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $125.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.54. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

