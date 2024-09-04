Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $398,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,334 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. William Allan Corp raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, August 26th. HSBC raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.94.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $258.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.41. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

