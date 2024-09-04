Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $185.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.38. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $188.47. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

