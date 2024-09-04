Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 199,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 610,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,193,000 after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $573,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.1851 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.