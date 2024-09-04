Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,348,000. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 764,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 110,801 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,293,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 93,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 52,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,373,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FREL opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

