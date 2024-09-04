Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,554,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 43,062 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $20.45.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

