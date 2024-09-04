Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Makes New $353,000 Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,928 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,852,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. BTIG Research started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV stock opened at $215.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $162.72 and a one year high of $236.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.83.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.