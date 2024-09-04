Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Makes New $389,000 Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,820 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Dell Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,041,697 shares of company stock valued at $961,072,399. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %

DELL stock opened at $110.80 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.16. The firm has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 182.71%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

