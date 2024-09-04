Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 2,581 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,100,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 153,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.19.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

