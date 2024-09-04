Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 251 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,739,318,000 after buying an additional 55,874 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,686,000 after buying an additional 43,191 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,219,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,736,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,251,000 after buying an additional 85,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $912.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total transaction of $29,978,562.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,507,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total transaction of $29,978,562.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,507,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total transaction of $9,281,286.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,311,135.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,299 shares of company stock worth $83,140,933 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 10.3 %

MPWR stock opened at $838.63 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $853.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $763.68.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.59%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.