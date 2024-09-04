Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,561 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $434,000.

RSP opened at $173.61 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $175.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.62 and a 200-day moving average of $165.98. The stock has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

