Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair downgraded Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,712 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.9 %

CB opened at $286.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $198.67 and a 12 month high of $288.51.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

