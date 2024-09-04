Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NYF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYF stock opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $54.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.56.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.