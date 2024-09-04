Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,628 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth about $31,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.92.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $92.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $92.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.85.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.