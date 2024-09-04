Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,923 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,370.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average is $38.18. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

