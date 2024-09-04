Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,980 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.24 and a 200 day moving average of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.94. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.454 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Microchip Technology

About Microchip Technology

Free Report

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

