Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 251 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,387,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,308,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,132,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,115,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,419,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $94,819,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,392,000 after buying an additional 509,007 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $139.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.82 and its 200 day moving average is $129.97. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $140.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

