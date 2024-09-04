Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,543 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.88. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

