Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 325 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gibson Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $194.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $201.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

