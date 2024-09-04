Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 346 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Hasbro by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $67.26 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.07.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

