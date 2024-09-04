CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Position Reduced by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,662 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $20,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,358,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in CRH by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Price Performance

CRH opened at $88.06 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $51.59 and a 1 year high of $91.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.11.

CRH Cuts Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. Research analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.70.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

