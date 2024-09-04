CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 63,783 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in CSX were worth $17,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $757,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CSX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,246,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CSX by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,399,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,679 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,430,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,089,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average is $34.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

