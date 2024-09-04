Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Short Interest Up 6.5% in August

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,300 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 215,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.50.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW opened at $302.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $190.64 and a 1 year high of $318.20.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 13,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.