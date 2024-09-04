Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.42.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CWK shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

CWK opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 321.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,788,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,076 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 31.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,395,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,108,000 after buying an additional 2,469,831 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 23.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,173,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,802,000 after buying an additional 1,910,212 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,208,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,571,000 after acquiring an additional 697,890 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 18.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,400,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,032,000 after acquiring an additional 695,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

