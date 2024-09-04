CVW CleanTech (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of CVW CleanTech Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 12,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

CVW CleanTech Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54.

About CVW CleanTech

CVW CleanTech Inc develops technologies for the recovery of bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands. It develops Creating Value from Waste technology. The company was formerly known as Titanium Corporation Inc and changed its name to CVW CleanTech Inc in March 2022. CVW CleanTech Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

