CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.5% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,846,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $5,519,753,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,249,607,000 after buying an additional 2,676,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,756,000 after buying an additional 4,080,716 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $455.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day moving average of $114.68.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

