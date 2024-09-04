Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.27.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.13 and its 200 day moving average is $60.93. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $110.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.39, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -5.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 22,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $1,183,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,915,527. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,125 shares of company stock valued at $7,981,849. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,040.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 174,848 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,124 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 789,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,257 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

