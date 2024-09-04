D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 6,968 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,303,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 511.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,820 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after purchasing an additional 184,937 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 223.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 205,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,131,000 after purchasing an additional 142,141 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,801,000 after purchasing an additional 109,357 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of ITA stock opened at $142.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

