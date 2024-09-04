D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 100.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Watsco by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO opened at $456.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $480.18 and a 200 day moving average of $454.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.58 and a 52 week high of $520.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.71.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

