D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,435 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.50.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.