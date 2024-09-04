D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 3,702 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 689,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $578,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM stock opened at $118.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.45. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $144.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

