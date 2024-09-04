D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BIV opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $78.04.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.