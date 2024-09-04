D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,582 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.67% of Global Medical REIT worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE GMRE opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $608.00 million, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $34.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 4.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 365.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.