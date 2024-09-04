D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $103.41 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JBL

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.