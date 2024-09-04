D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 80.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFL opened at $109.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $110.79.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Aflac from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.69.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

