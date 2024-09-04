D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.4% during the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 9.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total value of $547,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,326.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,805 shares of company stock worth $7,510,750. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.4 %

IRM stock opened at $112.83 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.96, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.73.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 393.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Iron Mountain

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.